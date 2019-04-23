Rivers of talent on the rugby league field

Tyrone Roberts of the Titans passes during the Round 6 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Newcastle Knights at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Tyrone Roberts of the Titans passes during the Round 6 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Newcastle Knights at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, April 21, 2019. DAVE HUNT

SEVEN Northern Rivers rugby league products are playing key roles in NRL teams, highlighted by Tyrone Roberts' performance for the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday.

The Ballina junior scored two tries and was the dominant playmaker at five-eighth in the Titans' 38-14 thumping of Newcastle at Cbus Stadium, Robina.

Centre Brian Kelly (Ballina Seagulls), fullback Michael Gordon (Tweed Coast Raiders) and winger Anthony Don (Grafton Ghosts) also scored tries for Gold Coast.

Roberts, 27, has been instrumental in the Titans winning consecutive games after they started the season losing four straight.

He and Don scored tries in a 30-24 win over Penrith the previous week along with Gordon, who also celebrated his 250th game in the NRL.

The home game attracted plenty of support in the crowd from the Tweed Coast club based at Cabarita.

Gordon has expressed interest in playing for the Raiders in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League when his contract finishes at the Titans.

Roberts returned to the Gold Coast this season from Warrington in the English Super League and originally played for Newcastle in 2011.

"It's nice to win back-to-back games, especially at home,” Roberts told Titans media.

"It shows all our fans that we still believe in each other and we have to thank them for their support.

"We showed that we can defend our errors and score points but we still have a long way to go.

"The thing we need to do now is look after a few niggling injuries and make sure we keep improving.”

Elsewhere, Casino junior Cody Walker has continued his starring role in a South Sydney side that has won five of its first six games.

Walker scored four tries in a 28-24 win over the New Zealand Warriors on the Sunshine Coast in the fifth round before the Rabbitohs ground out a 14-6 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Ballina junior Nick Meaney has come into the Bulldogs side and looks to have secured the fullback spot for the rest of the season.

He made his NRL debut at Newcastle last year and will be one of the key players at Canterbury as they look to rebuild with youth.

And second-rower Mitchell Aubusson is producing another solid season at the Sydney Roosters.

He has already played centre, second row and come off the bench in a side that looks a big chance of winning back-to-back premierships.

The Ballina junior has played 269 NRL games since making his debut for the Roosters in 2007.