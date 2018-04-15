River's D+ rating sparks action

A restored riparian zone at Memorial Park, Coraki near the confluence of Wilsons and Richmond rivers with vine weeds treated.

IT IS hoped restoration and planting along the lower-Richmond River would help to improve a 'D+" environmental rating given to the catchment in 2014.

The low health rating given to the river system and degradation of water quality in the catchment was attributed to soil loss through bank erosion, absence of native riparian vegetation, drainage issues and unmanaged stock accessing the river. Flood events such as those experienced on the North Coast in April 2017 further exacerbated this degradation.

Staged management of weeds like Cockscomb coral tree along the riparian strip at Coraki Dog Park (East Bridge). Contributed

A field day will be held next Saturday at strategic sites to help equip participants with the skills needed to help in the restoration process.

The project was supported by North Coast Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program and support from Richmond Valley Council. Bushland Restoration Services are undertaking weed management at these sites to liberate native vegetation in preparation for a planting event.

In order to improve water quality and the structural and ecological integrity of the lower Richmond river systems, local councils identified strategic public and private lands along the major rivers where riparian (river bank) restoration management activities are underway.

The restoration and planting areas at Coraki (dog park and Memorial park) and Woodburn (opening of Rocky mouth creek and North east of the village) have high public amenity value and planting of koala food trees would help provide improved habitat.

Bushland Restoration Services will be presenting best-practice riparian management techniques on Saturday April 21, at Coraki Dog Park at the end of Ferry Road (south of the East Bridge). The event will equip participants with skills to identify and manage weeds and encourage natural regeneration and will involve planting koala food trees.

Craig Rideout, Planning Officer with Richmond Valley Council said: "In order to reverse the decline in condition of the lower Richmond from bank slumping and soil loss, land managers must recognise the importance of native vegetation for naturally protecting riverbanks.

"Native trees, shrubs and ground covers are adapted to drought and being waterlogged and are far more cost effective for stabilising riverbanks than engineered structural works," Mr Rideout said.

The council have made a commitment to ongoing maintenance of the sites.

Date: Saturday April 21

Time: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Where: Coraki Dog Park at the end of Ferry Road (South of the East Bridge).

What to bring:

. Long sleeves, long pants,

. Hat

. Gloves

. Covered shoes

. Hand trowel or spade

. Bucket

. Drinking water