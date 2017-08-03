Riverfront to receive facelift and become gateway

RIVERFRONT UPGRADE: Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash (second from right) has announced $700,000 towards the beautification of Woodburn's best asset.

WOODBURN'S river foreshore is about to get a major update and it's all good news for the Northern Rivers.

Thanks to a grant from the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund of $700,000 which will be added to Richmond Valley Council's own equal amount, the Pacific Highway village is on it's way to becoming a destination place.

"I am delighted to announce today $700,000 coming from the coalition government to come here to the Woodburn Riverside Precinct," Minister for Regional Development, Fiona Nash said.

Woodburn Riverfront: Announcement of funding for Woodburn's riverfront

"We are going to see a terrific facility built here for the community, for tourism...the jetty and the pontoon that's going to be built is really going to open up this whole region."

The incentive to give Woodburn's river front a facelift has come in time to meet the challenge of attracting visitors once the Pacific Highway bypass has been built, according to Page MP, Kevin Hogan.

"We've heard great success stories as communities take on the challenge to ensure people flock to the area," he said.

"Congratulations to the local Richmond Valley Council for driving this (initiative)."

Senator Nash said local people and tourists will see the Woodburn foreshore as an attractive area to visit.

"The revitalised foreshore will generate tourism and draw locals and visitors to Woodburn delivering $3.1m a year in economic benefits," she said.

Ms Nash said Woodburn will become the gateway to the Northern Rivers, encouraging people to travel to Lismore, Casino, Kyogle, Alstonville and Ballina.

Mr Hogan said the upgrade would be done before the bypass is finished, so people travelling through can see the changes and want to come back.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the project is very positive, not just for the lower region of the area but for the whole local government area.

"I think it will be an asset for the whole Richmond Valley," he said.

The total for the project is $1.5m which includes the federal grant, the council contribution and $100k already received to build the pontoon.

PLANS AFOOT: The diagram showing the changes to take place at the Woodburn River front. Contributed

