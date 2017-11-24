'Poor to very poor': It's time to fix our polluted river

There are ongoing concerns about the health of the Richmond River.

There are ongoing concerns about the health of the Richmond River. Jay Cronan

NSW Labor this week backed calls for a Special Water Commissioner for the Richmond River.

In NSW Parliament, NSW Labor joined calls by Ballina Shire Council and Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot on the Berejiklian-Barilaro Government to appoint a special water commissioner to oversee the health management and improvement of the polluted Richmond River.

Shadow Minister for the North Coast and Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Shadow Water Minister Chris Minns formally threw the support of the NSW Labor Opposition behind the call.

Recently, the Richmond River was given a "D minus" by the University of New England - which sparked calls for community action. (D minus is rating of 'poor to very poor quality'.)

On October 17, in separate correspondence, both the Ballina Shire Council and Mrs Elliot wrote to Premier Berejiklian urging her to appoint a special water commissioner to oversee the polluted river to support primary industries, tourism and the wider environment.

This week in NSW Parliament Labor MLC and Duty Member for Clarence, Courtney Houssos, asked Regional Water Minister Blair in Questions without Notice:

"My question without notice is directed to the Minister for Primary Industries, Minister for Regional Water, and Minister for Trade and Industry. What is his response to calls by Ballina Shire Council and the Federal member for Richmond, Justine Elliot, to appoint a special water commissioner to improve the health of the Richmond River, the sixth largest water catchment in the State, after it was given a grade of D minus by the University of New England.

Mr Secord said it was time for MPs to put aside partisan party differences and improve the Richmond River.

The Richmond River begins at the NSW-Queensland border and flows south-east for around 170 kilometres to the ocean at Ballina.

The coastal extent of the catchment reaches from Evans Head in the south, to just south of Cape Byron in the north.