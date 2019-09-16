River St work to be wrapped up by Christmas

SET FOR CHRISTMAS: The section of River St between Moon and Grant streets is being upgraded and the work is set to completed by Christmas. This is a photo of the block prior to work starting.

SET FOR CHRISTMAS: The section of River St between Moon and Grant streets is being upgraded and the work is set to completed by Christmas. This is a photo of the block prior to work starting. Graham Broadhead

THE $2.7m River St upgrade work is on schedule to be completed by Christmas, Ballina Shire Council has advised.

But while the work is continuing, council is encouraging shoppers to park nearby and take a walk along the CBD block which is being upgraded.

The rejuvenated block of Ballina's CBD is starting to take shape with wider footpaths.

The new paving along the western end of the street is almost complete.

Council is now focusing on the eastern end of the block between Moon and Grant streets to complete the stormwater, kerb, gutter, road reconstruction and footpath upgrades.

Council has advised the traffic detours will be removed during the NSW school holidays so holiday traffic can flow freely.

After this two-week period, the detour will be reinstated and works will start on reconstructing the final road section.

Council is completing the project in four zones to help minimise disruption to pedestrians, motorists and businesses. Footpath works will be done so customers can still access retailers and food premises.

Council advises that while the work is continuing, there is parking available in other nearby areas so you can still visit businesses in the block in Moon St and Winton Ln.

The bus stop adjacent to the Ballina RSL Club has now been permanently moved to create extra parking within the upgrade area.

Park the car and take a stroll, you may be surprised at the vast array of choice available.

Phone council on 1300 864 444 or visit ballina.nsw. gov.au/riverstreetupgrade.