River spectacle is worth a look

WATER FUN: Senior race winner Duncan Dey in Casper in the Richmond River Racing and Sailing Club round on Sunday.

WATER FUN: Senior race winner Duncan Dey in Casper in the Richmond River Racing and Sailing Club round on Sunday. Jane Morgan

IF YOU'RE ever looking for an enriching way to spend some time on a Sunday afternoon, taking a walk along the river's edge in Ballina is a great option.

Depending on the breeze and tide you'll witness a spectacle which is utterly captivating.

It's hard to take your eyes off the fleet of the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club as members race, with all the accompanying colour and movement.

Awestruck picnickers beside the Richmond River have been known to comment to one another: "How much did you pay them to put this show on?”

Last Sunday a seniors race (over 60s) was held in the morning, with a Le Man's-style start, boats being held on the water's edge as crews ran down the beach to their boats when it was their time to start - according to a handicapping system.

With an emphasis on fun, race winner Duncan Dey had this to say: "Fun was had by all and age wearied anybody.”

In the full club standard point score afternoon race there was some turmoil in the monohull/gennaker division when Laser sailor Dave Scott cruised across the start line on starboard tack, and with right of way caught out a bunch of boats trying to start on port tack.

There was further turmoil in the catamaran division with five boats being forced to retire, mainly due to entanglements (catamarans can be difficult to tack) with the southern rock wall.

There were also reports of numerous capsizes by some Formula Fifteens, one of which resulted in the Trailer Sailor, Reg, tipping over as far as a Trailer Sailor can go, in order to avoid cutting the F15 in half.

Further drama followed when fellow Trailer Sailor Inci Winci attempted a shallow water overtake and ended up stuck high on a sandbank, requiring assistance from tourists to get off.