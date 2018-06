The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was involved in a search of the Richmond River at Woodburn tonight.

EMERGENCY services are conducting a search of the Richmond River at Woodburn.

Residents are reporting the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, SES and police have been searching the river by air and boat with spotlights since about 9pm.

Resident Samantha Elley said she heard emergency services were searching for a person in the river.

She said they were alerted to the search by sirens and the helicopter flying low overhead with search lights on.