River schools rock in brand new musical

Zara Bruce, 13, and Milaya MacKenzie, 11, get ready to perform in River Rpck The Musical which is a student based musical theatre performance.

Zara Bruce, 13, and Milaya MacKenzie, 11, get ready to perform in River Rpck The Musical which is a student based musical theatre performance. Marc Stapelberg

TWELVE schools are coming together to perform the most Northern Rivers musical ever.

Written and produced by Kadina High's Music Teacher Brian Wappett, River Rock tells the story of a community coming together.

"It's really a story of the community having to come together to rise up against a big mining company that has come in to mine all the rock from the river bank, which is going to increase the flooding hassles in Lismore," Mr Wappett said.

The story follows a teenage girl called Molly who lives with her wealthy grandmother, Lady Penelope Worthington, after her parents were killed in a helicopter accident.

Molly's other grandmother, Cheryl Wildflower, was an aging hippy who now lives in a retirement home.

In the beginning, Molly makes new friends and settle into her new life when a hasty business decision by Lady Penelope grants mining rights to an unscrupulous minerals company.

When the full impact the operation will have on the estate and the entire town is discovered, Lady Penelope enlists Molly's help, along with the protesting experience of Cheryl and her new friends, to rally the community to stand up and fight for what is right.

"Essentially everyone at the start is seen as one dimensional characters with problems," Mr Wappett said.

"Young people are not to be given any respect, older people are silly and hippies are detached.

"The community find out that everyone is needed to join together, all their experiences and diversity is something to be celebrated as opposed to be scared of."

It was a project instigated by the Rivers College and the Rivers P-12 Community of Schools aimed at providing high level performing arts opportunities for regional students.

The performance comprises 120 students between the ages of 7 to 17.

There are more than 17 original songs with a large cast, live band, dance ensemble and choir.

"They all had to audition to be part of it, so it's the cream of the local primary and secondary river schools," Mr Wappett said.

It will be presented in five shows from Aug 2 to 4, at the Lismore Workers Club.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $12 for students and concession.

There are also ticket value packs for sale, $48 for a family bundle (2 adults, 2 children) or $140 for 10 adult tickets.

Tickets on sale now, visit www.riverrockmusical.com