River peaked at Lismore just before midnight, now falling

THE Wilsons River level peaked at Lismore around the moderate flood level and is now falling slowly, the SES has said.

However a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is still current for parts of the Northern Rivers.

A minor to moderate flood warning is current for the Richmond River.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) peaked at 7.20m around 11pm last night with moderate flooding.

What to expect

People upstream of the Rowing Club River Gauge should allow for a level at least half a metre higher than the gauge reading due to the flood slope

Residents and businesses in the Lismore Basin may experience localised flash flooding prior to river rises

A number of low lying rural roads may be flooded.

Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology it is expected the following locations may be affected:

Low lying farmland and rural properties

Hensley Car Park next to Sportspower near Fawcett's Bridge

Lower Rowing Club Car Park.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In

life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.