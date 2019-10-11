River event not cancelled due to fires or drought, but rain

Sunshine Sugar won best raft at the Woodburn Riverside Festival in 2017

Sunshine Sugar won best raft at the Woodburn Riverside Festival in 2017 Susanna Freymark

THERE are many reasons to cancel an event but Pam Bellingham didn't expect to be forced to cancel the Woodburn Riverside Festival because of rain.

After months of dry weather and the raging of fires, the rain falling today is heartily welcomed with heavier rain predicted on the weekend.

This morning at 8am the Woodburn Events committee decided to pull the plug after watching the weather reports for the past few days.

"Couldn't the rain have waited two more days," Ms Bellingham said.

"It will help the fires though."

Ms Bellingham feels the riverside festival has been jinxed by rain.

Last year the event was cancelled due to rain and the year before they had a half day because of heavy rainfall.

"We're considering moving this year's event to coincide with the Woodburn carols on December 14," she said.

The committee is also looking at choosing an altogether different date to hold the festival on the Richmond River.

They're considering September.

Problem is the river is a little cold then for the water events at that time of year, Ms Bellingham said.

Woodburn Riverside Festival organisers Glenn Crawford and Pam Bellingham. Susanna Freymark

The Woodburn Riverside festival seems beset with water problems.