Devastating fish kill could be as bad as 2008

A grab of Bronwyn Carmichael's video showing some of the results of the recent fish kill

SINCE the big wet that recently drenched the Northern Rivers, fish and other aquatic animals have suffered the after effects.

The Northern Star's fishing expert Barry Cooder has highlighted some of the damage caused.

"Commercial fishers tell me there's a massive fish kill as a result of zero-oxygen blackwater from the big wet a week ago that's worked down Bungawalbyn and Rocky Mouth creeks to Woodburn and now Ballina," he said.

"Fish, crabs, worms, anything with gills in its path, suffocated to death."

This devastating result can be seen by the video sent in from Bronwyn Carmichael who also sent it to DPI fisheries.

"The behaviour shown by the fish is somewhat typical of the response shown by fish to very low dissolved oxygen levels," Senior Fisheries manager, Aquatic Ecosystems (North Coast) Patrick Dwyer said.

"The rains over the last fortnight resulted in some inundation of parts of the floodplain.

"Inundation of introduced pastures and grasses can cause them to rot and strip oxygen from the overlying floodwater.

"When the floodwaters return to the main river fish kills can result."

First signs of a major fish kill on the Richmond River.



A disaster approaches. #Ballina pic.twitter.com/lIPNA6bSsL — Captain Turtle (@Captainturtle) March 27, 2017

Mr Dwyer said DPI Fisheries is monitoring a number of fish kills throughout the estuary and working with Rous County Council who monitor water quality.

History of fish kill on Northern Rivers

The last big fish kill was in January 2008 after prolonged rainfall.

Flooding was extensive throughout the Richmond River catchment.

The quality of the river water deteriorated due to an increased load of sediment, debris and nutrients.

Black water soon developed, which is when oxygen is stripped from the water.

The result was the death of hundreds and thousands of aquatic animals in the lower Richmond.

A ban on fishing was in place until fish populations recovered.