All Clear for Lismore CBD, and North and South Lismore

Alina Rylko
2nd Apr 2017 8:51 AM Updated: 2:57 PM
Latest river and weather conditions.
Latest river and weather conditions.

UPDATE 2.30pm:

THE Wilson River is now receding, as a result the NSW SES has issued an ALL CLEAR for the residents of the affected areas effective Sunday 2nd April 2017.

The NSW SES has issued the ALL CLEAR for Lismore CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore at Sunday 2nd April, 2017 at 2:10pm. This means that it is now safe to return.

When re-entering your property or place of business, please be mindful of wildlife, vermin and snakes that may have taken refuge in the property.

Make sure the electricity and gas is turned off before going inside. Use a torch to carry out inspections inside buildings. If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical hot
water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a qualified electrician before use.

Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to floodwater should be inspected for safety before use.

For emergency assistance telephone the NSW SES on 132 500
Web site: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

UPDATE 11.30am:

DON'T be tempted to check on how you fared in the floods, the SES has warned.

All residents issued with evacuation notices are not to return home or to their businesses until all evacuation notices issued during the floods have been lifted.

Up to 20,000 displaced residents - some at evacuation centres - must continue to stay away until the waters recede, the electricity is checked, and health hazards are removed.

SES spokesperson Heidi Groom said many residents continue to be stranded without power and SES missions to assist those in need are continuing.

"With all our evacuation orders - they are all remaining in place, even if the water falls and it looks like it's safe," Ms Groom said.

"We're asking people to be a bit patients and not to take unnecessary risks entering flood waters because apparently it's pretty dirty and there's contamination risks."

"People driving through flooded areas are also causing waves which is causing more water to go further into people's properties."

Ms Groom said it could be up to two days wait for the evacuation notices to be lifted but was unsure if residents would be alerted by SMS.

UPDATE 10am:

Wilsons River Moderate flooding is still occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore, currently at 7.40 metres and falling. Richmond River Major flooding occurred at Coraki with a peak of 6.79 metres on Saturday, currently falling to 6.31 metres still with major flooding. Similarly, Bungawalbyn peaked at 5.48 metres on Saturday and falling, currently 5.31 metres with major flooding. Woodburn is still experiencing moderate flooding with a peak of 4.04 metres on Sunday morning 4am. Latest River Heights:

Leycester Creek at Rock Valley
1.53m
Falling
8:45 AM

Teraenia Creek at The Channon
1.37m
Falling
9:08 AM

Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale
2.42m
Falling
09:04am

Wilsons River at Eltham
4.51m
Falling
09:08am

Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD)
7.71m
Rising
09:09am

Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD)
7.43m
Falling
9:02am

Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD)
7.40m
Falling
9:04am

Richmond River at Wiangaree
1.53m
Falling
8:00am

Richmond River at Kyogle
3.31m
Falling
7:00am

Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge)
10.36m
Falling
8:00am

Richmond River at Coraki
6.31
Falling
9am

Myrtle Creek at Rappville
3.32
Falling
07:00am

Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction
5.31m
Falling
8:15am

Richmond River at Woodburn
4.02m
Steady
8:30am

The NSW SES advises the following information for assistance:
-  People in low lying areas in Lismore CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore should remain outside of the flood zone, or evacuate immediately by contacting emergency services.

- An Evacuation Centre remains in place at Southern Cross University - Military Road, East Lismore.

INITIAL REPORT, 9am:

A MODERATE Flood Warning for the Wilsons River at Lismore and Minor to Major Flood Warning for the Richmond River has been issued at 4:54am on Sunday (flood warning number 18).

The Wilsons River at Lismore peaked near 11.60 metres around midday Friday with major flooding, the highest flood peak since the 1974 flood.

Wilsons River:

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is currently at 7.96 metres and falling slowly with moderate flooding..

Richmond River:

Major flooding is continuing at Coraki and Bungawalbyn and moderate flooding is occurring at Woodburn.

The Richmond River at Casino Road Bridge peaked near 10.0 metres (estimated) on Saturday and has now fallen below the minor flood level.

The Richmond River at Coraki peaked at 6.79 metres on Saturday with major flooding, slightly lower than the 1974 flood.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn peaked at 5.48 metres Saturday with major flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn is currently at 4.03 metres and and near its peak with moderate flooding

Latest River Heights:

- Leycester Creek at Rock Valley: 1.58m and falling at 4:07am
- Teraenia Creek at The Channon: 1.45m and falling at 4:16am
- Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale: 2.71m and falling at 4:06am
- Wilsons River at Eltham: 5.25m and falling 4:15am
- Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD) 7.54m and falling at 3:41am
- Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD) 8.00m and falling at 4:14am
- Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) 7.96m and falling at 4:12am
- Richmond River at Wiangaree 1.67m and falling at 3:00am
- Richmond River at Kyogle 3.66m and falling at 3:00am
- Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge) 11.58m and falling at 3:00am
- Richmond River at Coraki 6.47m and falling at 4:00am
- Myrtle Creek at Rappville 3.66m and falling at 3:00am
- Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction 5.38m and falling at 3:00am
- Richmond River at Woodburn 4.03m and rising at 3:15am

Flood Safety Advice:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

Next Issue: The next warning will be issued by 10:00am.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood warnings northern rivers floods river conditions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!