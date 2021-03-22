Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event
News

River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Mar 2021 7:38 AM

Thousands of residents of Sydney and the NSW mid-north coast were given middle-of-the-night evacuation orders as rivers in the state threatened to burst their banks.

People in the Hawkesbury and surrounding areas were told to evacuate by 9am on Monday, including the Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, South East Windsor, Wilberforce, Marsden Park, Riverstone and Schofields.

The Castle Hill RSL at 77 Castle Street was set up as an evacuation centre.

On the mid-north coast, residents of Kempsey were awoken just before midnight and told to evacuate immediately.

Evacuations were already underway in parts of Western Sydney over the weekend, as streets became submerged in rainwater and low-lying homes drenched.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the danger isn't confined to the coast - the state's west could see increased rain from Monday as well.

More to come.

Originally published as River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

More Stories

Show More
editors picks flooding new south wales sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closures, and how much more rain is coming

        Road closures, and how much more rain is coming

        News LATEST INFO: The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more wet weather over the coming days.

        Brothers sentenced for serious hockey stick assault

        Premium Content Brothers sentenced for serious hockey stick assault

        News Pair believed victim had broken into one of their houses, court

        Where to get married? 3 of the best on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Where to get married? 3 of the best on the Northern Rivers

        News As a preferred location for weddings, the Northern Rivers has a venue for every...

        Page MP distances himself from senators’ pro-nuke stance

        Premium Content Page MP distances himself from senators’ pro-nuke stance

        News Page MP Kevin Hogan said he couldn’t see ‘the circumstances that would make nuclear...