Ritchie: Don’t take the easy option, Val

Valentine Holmes is chasing his NFL dream in New York. Picture: Getty Images

As much as I want Val Holmes back where he belongs playing rugby league, part of me hopes he keeps fighting to realise his NFL dream.

He has come this far, why walk away from a life's ambition now.

I can't help but think returning to the NRL would be the easy option for Holmes.

You need to leave your comfort zone and fight to achieve your goals, so hang tough, Val.

Holmes walked away from a lot to pursue a place on an NFL roster - a game he loves, a fat contract, family and friends.

He is just 10 months from hopefully grabbing an elusive spot on New York Jets' 53-man squad. What's 10 months to possibly achieve a lifelong goal?

Holmes would regret giving up his NFL dream to return home so soon.

Holmes has been linked with an early return to the NRL. Picture: Brett Costello

He and his wife Natalia will be homesick and being part of the New York Jets' franchise isn't quite as glamorous as it sounds.

Holmes isn't living an exciting life in Manhattan, he and Natalia live in a modest apartment in maligned New Jersey.

But as they say: tough times never last, tough people do.

So stay focused Val, stay determined and stay single-minded.

This is your chance to live out a dream. Don't run from it now.