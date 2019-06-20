Risk to future of petrol business if DA is not approved

PLANNING PROPOSAL: A development application for North Coast Petroleum's site on the Bruxner Highway has been recommended for approval.

Alison Paterson

A LISMORE business which undertook unapproved earthworks now looks set to get a retrospective green light from the council.

At Lismore City Council's briefing on Tuesday, councillors heard strategic planner Sally Slater explain North Coast Petroleum had already completed the work at its site on the Bruxner Highway at McKees Hill.

"They have spent $750,000 upgrading the access to the Bruxner Highway as part of the 2012 DA (development application) provisions,” Ms Slater said.

"It is operated by NCP for parking and repairing the truck fleet.”

Ms Slater said an investigation by the council found works for heavy vehicle parking and a new workshop were outside permissions of the current DA.

She said there was a medium risk for North Coast Petroleum if the new planning proposal was not supported, because the business would not be able to expand and considerable funds had already invested.

A report will be put forward for consideration at the July council meeting to amend the approvals.

North Coast Petroleum employs around 120 people in its business transport division and more than 200 workers across its service stations and related businesses from Bundaberg in Queensland down to Taree in NSW.

The company's project manager, Phil Mallon, said he would not comment until the matter had been formally resolved by the council.