Rising young star in aboriginal health care

A 19-YEAR-old Ballina man, George Johnson, has taken on a challenge not many his age would - becoming an Aboriginal health care worker in his community.

In 2016 and 2017, Mr Johnson completed a Certificate II in Community Pharmacy at Tafe NSW Lismore as a school-based trainee, with host employer Blooms the Chemist in Ballina Fair, while completing his high school certificate at Southern Cross High School in Ballina.

"I wasn't doing the best at school and didn't think I'd get an ATAR score. I thought I should leave school and get a job, but I was able to do a traineeship through Tafe NSW and finish high school while working,” Mr Johnson said.

In 2017, Mr Johnson's dedication was recognised by winning the Monty Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award at the Tafe NSW Lismore Student Awards.

Tafe NSW Pharmacy teacher, Janelle Morrissey said George thoroughly deserved this award.

"He's an outstanding young man who shows maturity beyond his years in his attitude, his study and he's a highly valued professional in the workplace,” Ms Morrissey said.

Ms Morrissey said Tafe put 45 year 10 aboriginal students through traineeships since 2010 through a partnership with Area Health and Connect Northern Rivers, with an 85 per cent success rate.

"This means students have gone on to full-time employment, are going to university or are doing further studies in say allied health,” she said.

Mr Johnson is studying a Certificate III in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care with the Aboriginal Pathways in Primary Health Centre of Excellence in Tafe NSW Port Macquarie, while gaining his clinical hours working full-time at Bullinah Aboriginal Medical Service in Ballina.

"I really enjoy the clinical side of working here. It's really interesting how the body works and the skills I'm developing here are really helpful in general life,” Mr Johnson said.

"While it's fun and rewarding, I realise the community needs Aboriginal people to work in health care. Next year I'd like to continue with a Certificate IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care while I keep working at Bullinah.

"My aim is to become registered Aboriginal health practitioner with my own Medicare number and eventually go on to do nursing at university.”