Kirby Baker is an educator and cultural advisor at Evans Head and Woodburn preschool.
Education

Rising young educator brings cultural joy into learning

Susanna Freymark
21st May 2020 9:26 AM
KIRBY BAKER has to wait to see if she wins the Early Childhood Educator award.

Working at Evans Head and Woodburn Preschool as an educator and cultural advisor, the award ceremony that was due to be held in Sydney in March has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Baker is nominated for the NSW Department of Education Early Childhood Educator Award at the 7news Young Achiever Awards.

Her work at the preschool includes ensuring practices are culturally appropriate and safe and developing programs such as the Bandjalang language program and a nature classroom - Boogul Jugoon, where 10 children learn in a natural bush setting.

Kirby is committed to developing programs that develop children's desire to learn.

She is part of a working group that promotes reconciliation with the early childhood education sector.

Ms Baker received the Children's Services Trainee of the Year at the completion of her traineeship in 2015.

Five years later, the young educator, when its announced, could be the best in the state.

