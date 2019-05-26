Rising Suns book their ticket to play in World Series

The Western Suns celebrate after winning the Australian Senior League Championship.

The Western Suns celebrate after winning the Australian Senior League Championship. SMP Images/Baseball Australia

THE Western Suns will represent Australia at the 2019 Senior League Baseball World Series in Easley, South Carolina, in July.

The Suns prevailed 6-4 over Brisbane Metro in the 2019 Australian Senior League Championship gold medal game at Albert Park, Lismore to punch their World Series ticket.

The Western Suns broke a 2-all deadlock with two runs in the fourth inning and added to their lead in the fifth.

Pitcher Dustin Brown tossed a complete game, striking out nine hitters, to help guide the West Australian charter to the World Series.

Earlier, Brisbane Metro opened the scoring in the second.

John Lemm doubled to drive in Damon Orr (single) with two outs.

The Suns responded in the top of the third, scoring two runs on a hard hit groundball from Daniel Carter.

The back-and-forth contest continued in the bottom of the third.

Metro drew level on Jackson Grounds' double.

But the Western Suns stamped their authority on the contest, scoring the next four runs before Metro rallied.

Andrew Hurrelbrink drove in two runs for the Suns.

Jackson Grounds finished with a pair of runs batted in for Brisbane Metro.

Earlier, Macarthur withstood a late charge from Twins to claim the bronze medal.

The New South Wales charter prevailed 9-7 to finish the tournament with a 5-1 record.

Twins, from Victoria, scored first, taking a 2-0 lead at the top of the first inning, before Macarthur scored the next eight runs of the game.

A four-run third inning highlighted a match-winning charge from Macarthur.

Earlier, Hills Blue wrapped up fifth spot by taking down New South Wales counterpart Manly 7-3.

There is more baseball in the coming weeks with Lismore hosting the Little League championships at Albert Park next month.