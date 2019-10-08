Rising star completes the trifecta

THE state singles championship final was a walk in the park for Matthew Baus, of Raymond Terrace.

He was at the top of his form to beat David Ferguson (Engadine) 31-10.

Baus is the first player to have won the big three - the NSW junior singles, the NSW champion of club champions singles and the NSW singles championship.

Ferguson is the bridesmaid of the state singles. This was the second time in three years that he has been runner-up. It was the third runner-up in a row for Ferguson's club Engadine - Mason Lewis came second in 2018.

For the first time all state championships are being played over the week at Ettalong.

The state senior singles went to Jack Littlewood (Valentine), who held off a spirited fightback by John Roberts (Ettalong) before winning 31-18.

In the reserve singles, Matt Hooker (Austral), after being down 10-0 to Geoff Grover (Tigers Five Dock), dominated the closing ends and went on to win 31-26.

The pairs title was won by Aaron Appleby/ Nathan Dawson (Kurri Kurri), the triples went to Josh Berry, Chris Herden, Ben Twist (St Johns Park), and the fours championship was a victory for home side Craig Donaldson, Mason Lewis, Harley McDonald and Ferguson.

MY VIEW: ON NEW STATE SINGLES CHAMP

BOWLS NSW's new system of combining all state championships into one week of play was off to a good start at Ettalong.

It uncovered some champions who were less than household names.

But one who is destined to take his place among the stars of our game is 25-year-old Matthew Baus.

He was an easy winner of the state singles and became the first to add this major title to his state junior singles and state champion of champion singles.

Baus, who narrowly missed selection in the Commonwealth Games side for Glasgow in July, won gold and silver as an 18-year-old at the Hong Kong championships in pairs and singles.

He was one of five picked to represent Australia at the Asia Pacific Merdeka championships in September-October.

While Australia continues to produce young bowlers of Baus' potential, this country will remain to the fore against the world's best.

Big challenge

A BIG one for all clubs is the NSW Club Challenge.

This is a state-wide comp for sides made up of a singles player, a pairs and a triples team in three men's divisions, two women's and two mixed, catering for all skill levels.

Play starts at local level with a round-robin on November 9 between sections of four sides. Best-performed go on to the state finals at Warilla and surrounding venues on December 7-8.

Singles are 21-up using four bowls; pairs are 14 ends of three bowls.

Super effort

SEVEN shots down and time running out, NSW retained the Australian Schools Super Series against Queensland with the very last bowl.

The NSW side was selected from players representing 15 combined high schools at the state championships at Bateau Bay. The side was very young and inexperienced - two were still only in Year 7 - yet they defeated several under-18 Australian squad members and national champions.

NSW won five medals in the series which was played at Tweed Heads.

Singles focus

ENTRIES for the NSW U25 singles championship are now open.

Qualifying rounds will be played on November 30.

Eight players will go on to the state finals at Wentworthville Leagues on December 14.

Rookie sensations

EVIDENCE that the state-wide Rookies comp is one of Bowls NSW's success stories is in the line-up for this year's event.

The list of hopefuls is as long as your arm and contains a sizeable representation from our region.

The Rookies, for those with less than 30 months' experience in our game, has been running for 10 years and keeps on growing.

Bowls NSW says that in the event's 10 years almost 10,000 newcomer bowlers have competed in singles and pairs.

Qualifying rounds are held at venues throughout the state. They begin with sectional play on the Saturday morning and knockouts continue until a winner is found.

The finals are at Raymond Terrace, with pairs on November 23 and singles next day.

Coaches wanted

BOWLS NSW is looking for club coaches who will train others in this ability and run selection module courses.

There's a fee for presenters and assessors for running each course, along with travel and accommodation expenses.

Those interested should send relevant information to Bowls NSW by November 1.

Ultimate show

THE Ultimate Bowls Championship is a new event that has been compared with cricket's Twenty-20 because of its colourful and spectator-friendly atmosphere.

It was started last year by a small team of people from Australia and New Zealand with the aim of promoting bowls and attracting newcomers to the game.

The competition's CEO/director, former Australian rep Mark Casey, says it is designed to showcase bowls to an audience from all parts of the world.

"We believe our unique scoring system is entertaining to watch as there is an opportunity for points to be awarded from every bowl that is delivered,” Casey said.

"Some of the world's best players took part in our first event in April and they loved having so many opportunities to score points instead of waiting until the end of each end.”

The inaugural challenge was held at Warilla and was won by a Dandenong team of Gary Kelly, Barrie Lester and Wayne Turley, who took home $60,000 for their efforts.