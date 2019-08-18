Rising songster hopes to fast track to SCU

NO TIME TO WASTE: Jade Stoddart is hungry to study and take her singing to the next level.

Amber Gibson

JADE Stoddart, 16, is singer songwriter determined to pursue a career in music.

So much so that she is eager to leave high school early in attempt to fast track to university.

On Saturday, Ms Stoddart joined hundreds of students at Southern Cross University Open Day to learn more about her dream course, a Bachelor of Contemporary Music offered at Lismore.

Currently in Year 11, this year Ms Stoddart was accepted into a bridging course 'Preparing For Success' offered at SCU on the Gold Coast that may allow her to enrol at SCU in Lismore a year early.

"I want to pursue music,” Ms Stoddart said.

She grew up in Tweed Heads and started singing five years ago with Vocal Adrenaline performing arts.

"I have looked at all different types of courses for what I wanted to do but this one was the most appealing to me.

"I love the way that it (performing) makes me feel and to show people emotion through song.

Ms Stoddart said she likes more modern styles of music as it allows her more leeway to explore different styles of singing.

After the three-month course that starts in November, she can join the degree.

Her idol is Lady Gaga and her dream is to become a professional and 'sing everywhere I can'.

With her singing school, Ms Stoddart performs gigs at cafes and open mic nights from Byron Bay up to Brisbane and has recently performed at the Brisbane hospital.

"I'm so incredibly excited.

"On the drive down I am looking at everything and just saying everything is so beautiful here.”

SCU's open day offered future students the chance to tour campus facilities and talk to current students about what it is like to study at Southern Cross University.

