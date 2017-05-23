23°
Ballina 'uninhabitable' in latest sea level rise scenario

Hamish Broome
| 23rd May 2017 1:01 PM
INUNDATION THREAT: Areas in dark blue show the impact of a 0.74m seal level rise, while areas in light blue show a 2m rise.
INUNDATION THREAT: Areas in dark blue show the impact of a 0.74m seal level rise, while areas in light blue show a 2m rise. Coastal Risk Australia

NEW modelling has escalated the threat of sea level rises to the North Coast putting many more homes and valuable public infrastructure at risk.

Just four years after an initial report predicted a worst-case 0.74m sea level rise, rapid melting of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets have prompted scientists to publish a new report which predicts a 2m rise, although the chances of this worst-case scenario occurring are just 2%.

The research data provided by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been mapped into an interactive website published by Coastal Risk Australia, which puts the 2013 and 2017 predictions side by side.

The mapping shows hundreds of millions of dollars of property and instructure would be submerged in Byron Shire and Ballina Shire, rendering many areas uninhabitable.

Ballina Shire

Much of Ballina Shire and parts of Byron Shire are already severely impacted in an 0.74m rise, which is now considered likely.

The Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport, for example, is inaccessible and underwater in an 0.74m rise scenario.

All of central Ballina is submerged, destroying the CBD and the heritage parts of the town. That includes the new $50 million Ballina High School.

Brand new housing estates also appear to be submerged north of the CBD, according to the Costal Risk Australia modelling.

Existing parts of West Ballina are inundated in an 0.74m rise.

Under the 2m rise, East Ballina is impacted, with Southern Cross K-12 school and homes surrounding it on Chikiba Drive underwater.

Byron Shire

In Byron, the CBD is rendered uninhabitable and the main access route into town along Ewingsdale Rd is cut off.

 

Byron Bay CBD cut off and submerged in 2100.
Byron Bay CBD cut off and submerged in 2100. Coastal Risk Australia

The controversial West Byron development, pictured below, would be threatened.

 

West Byron area zoned for development.
West Byron area zoned for development. Coastal Risk Australia

 

West Byron development submerged in a 2% chance 2m sea level rise (in light blue).
West Byron development submerged in a 2% chance 2m sea level rise (in light blue). Coastal Risk Australia

South Golden Beach and New Brighton would no longer as they would be cut off and mostly underwater.

Eastern parts of Mullumbimby are swamped, and access out of Mullumbimby along Mullumbimby Rd is cut.

 

No access to Mullum in 2100.
No access to Mullum in 2100. Coastal Risk Australia

In Richmond Valley, Woodburn and Broadwater are underwater, as well as the Evans Head Holiday Park on the banks of the Evans River.

NGIS Australia principal consultant Nathan Eaton was part of the team that developed the latest Coastal Risk Australia mapping.

Mr Eaton said the consequences of rapid ice sheet melt in Greenland and Antartica were evolving rapidly.

While a 2m seal level rise was the "absolute worst case", he said an 0.74m rise was now as much as a "50-50" chance, while a 50cm rise was "very likely".

While the seal level rises would be a "slow burn" over the next 20 years, from 2050 onwards the situation would start to change more rapidly.

"We already knew this was going to be bad news for low-lying areas, but the latest science is telling us to brace for even worse," Mr Eaton said

Professor John Church from the Climate Change Research Centre at UNSW said a two metre sea level rise was imminent if carbon emissions continued unchecked.

"With business as usual emissions, the questions are when, rather than if, we will cross a two-metre sea-level rise," he said.

NSW Greens MP Justin Field accused the NSW Government of being "severely unprepared" for a future of rising sea levels.

"This new data must be taken seriously by the Berijiklian Government," he said.

"With billions of NSW public and private assets at risk from rising seas, there is an economic imperative to act strongly to mitigate the worst aspects of climate change."

Where is underwater in a 2m high tide peak scenario by 2100

Byron Shire

 

INUNDATION THREAT: Areas in dark blue show the impact of a 0.74m seal level rise, while areas in light blue show a 2m rise.
INUNDATION THREAT: Areas in dark blue show the impact of a 0.74m seal level rise, while areas in light blue show a 2m rise. Coastal Risk Australia

*Byron Bay CBD, and access cut along Ewingsdale Rd.

*Almost all of South Golden Beach east of the canal, some of North Ocean Shires, most of New Brighton.

*Low lying parts of Brunswick heads.

*Mullumbimby homes east of the train corridor, with access cut off along Mullumbimby Rd.

*Small parts of Suffolk Park underwater around Tallow Creek

Ballina Shire

*Western parts of Lennox Head and Skennars Head.

*Ballina-Byron gateway International Airport (Even at .74m)

*Low lying parts of East Ballina long Chikiba Drive, including Southern Cross K-12.

*Shaws Bay in East Ballina

*All of central Ballina (island), even at 0.74m

*The entire Ballina Industrial Estate, and new estate, Ferngrove Ballina, on the opposite side of Tamarind Drive, most even at 0.74m

*All of West Ballina, even at 0.74m

Richmond Valley

 

Richmond Valley in 2100: Areas in dark blue illustrate a .74m rise, areas in light blue a 2m rise.
Richmond Valley in 2100: Areas in dark blue illustrate a .74m rise, areas in light blue a 2m rise. Coastal Risk Australia

*Broadwater and Woodburn.

*Evans Head Holiday Park.

Note: A 2m sea level rise by 2100 is considered only a 2% chance, although the majority of damaging inundation on the North Coast would occur at 0.74m.

