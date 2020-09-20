Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
JK-47 has had a huge year which is included releasing his debut album earlier this month, Made For This.
JK-47 has had a huge year which is included releasing his debut album earlier this month, Made For This.
News

Rising music star juggles fame, fatherhood and married life

Adam Daunt
20th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR JK-47, his debut album Made For This is as much about being distinctly him as it is about creating a relatable work of art for his fans.

The Tweed Heads local said he was determined to create an album which would pick people up in tough circumstances.

"'Where are you taking the listeners?', like I had to think about that because I didn't want to take them nowhere or mislead them or misguide them, I wanted to say something that had a positive impact on everyone listening," he said.

"I just wanted to relate to people that were struggling, like sometimes you really go through a lot when you lose someone so I put RIP on (the album).

"Wings is my favourite track cause I feel like I am talking to my brothers and sisters and people in the community."

Hailing from Tweed, with its proud Bundjalung culture, JK-47's reverence for his community and determination to be a positive role model within it is evident.

"Me as an indigenous person from this community, I feel like listening to the elders of the community has done me like well cause they've always got smart wisdom and if I listen to that, I can hold onto it for the rest of my life and be okay," he said.

This year has seen a meteoric rise for the 23-year-old he's released his debut album and performed at NIMAs virtually but it is recent life events which mean the most to him.

"I am just humbled, like I got married and I am a father, so it's bigger than just music like I think that's bigger and when you care about the things that really matter all those other things will follow along," he said.

"When you just care about that (music) and something falls through or you don't get it, that's where you let yourself down so I've just been focusing on the stuff that really matters like my wellbeing … and my son and raising him right and being a good husband and being a good role model for the community."

debut album jk-47 music northernriverscommunity northernriversmusic northernriversperformingarts triple j unearthed tweed coast tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for ‘courageous’ Las Balsas captain

        Premium Content Tributes flow for ‘courageous’ Las Balsas captain

        News THE Spanish captain who lead raft expeditions to Mooloolaba in 1970 and Ballina in 1973 has passed away in Mexico.

        Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Premium Content Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Business An industry leader says many businesses face shutting their doors

        Delays, lane closures as $1.5M highway work gets underway

        Premium Content Delays, lane closures as $1.5M highway work gets underway

        News Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino

        New wedding website makes walking down the aisle easier

        Premium Content New wedding website makes walking down the aisle easier

        News TWO Tweed Coast mums have created a new, popular wedding business in COVID-19...