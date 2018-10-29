Rising academic to become leader at SCU

The new Deputy Vice Chancellor of SCU is a leader the academic fields of women's gender and history as well as Literary history and historiography.

A RENOWNED researcher and author in the fields of women's and gender history will soon join the academic leaders of SCU.

Professor Mary Spongberg has been announced as SCU's new deputy Vice Chancellor, and will be joining the team from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) where she is currently Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

Also specialising in the areas of literary history and historiography, Prof Spongberg launched the Centre for Advancement of Indigenous Knowledges at UTS which has seen a record number of indigenous higher degree research (HDR) students enrolled in the faculty and across the university.

"I am thrilled to be joining Southern Cross and see the enormous potential to help develop its research capabilities,” Prof Spongberg said.

"After working at UTS, which is so committed to social justice, I just couldn't go anywhere else without those values and Southern Cross definitely has that. It is a university with heart.

"Commitment to social justice and indigenous rights is in the DNA of the university.”

Southern Cross Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said he was delighted to welcome the new DVC Research.

"Mary Spongberg is a world-class academic and will bring formidable depth and passion to Southern Cross,” he said.

"We are a university committed to tackling the big issues in our own backyard and taking them to the world and Professor Spongberg will help lead that process.”

"She is an outstanding academic and will bring formidable depth and passion to Southern Cross and will play a key role in taking our impact agenda to the world of research and scholarship”.

Prof Spongberg will take up her new role in early 2019.