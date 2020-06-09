Rise of wet wipes a problem for pipes

Byron Shire Council has urged people not to flush wet wipes, which should not be flushed down the loo, regardless of what the packaging says. Picture: SA Water

THE “three Ps” are fine, but nothing else should go down your loo. Byron Shire Council has reminded residents wipes, including facial wipes, napkins and paper towels should not be flushed down the toilet.

The council’s engineer for utilities Dean Baulch an increased use of wet wipes and other items used as toiler paper substitutes had led to blockages at sewage treatment plants.

“No one likes a sewer choke – not residents and not council staff – and in extreme cases, sewer chokes can cause a back-up in the sewer system and result in an environmental spill, which can then impact on local waterways,” Mr Baulch said.

“It’s costly for council and ratepayers to fix equipment at the sewage treatment plant, but this cost is completely avoidable if everyone follows the three Ps rule,”

The council is rolling out a social media awareness campaign to remind people it should be only “poo, pee and toilet paper” going in the loo.

The council will provide stickers and reminder cards to accommodation houses and real estate agents to be placed in properties, in a bid to remind visitors.

“Regardless of what packaging says, no wipes should be flushed down the toilet, even if they claim to be safe for sewer systems,” Mr Baulch said.

“By simply remembering the three Ps, we can all make a huge difference and keep Byron Shire’s sewer system flowing smoothly.”

Mr Baulch said the council was dealing with issues of blockages every year, also involving bandaids and sanitary products.

But other products can cause problematic blockages, too.

Fats, oils and grease from residential and commercial kitchen waste can also contribute to bottle-necking in the sewer system.

Several brands told consumer advocacy group Choice in 2016 their “flushable” wipes do break down, but when Choice tested 12 brands in a sewerage-like environment, there was “no sign of these products truly breaking up or even losing strength”.

There was a rise in sales of wipes during the rush on toilet paper earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further information on the three P’s campaign is available at byron.nsw.gov.au/3ps.