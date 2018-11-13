Rise of Peak Hill continues at Ballina

FOURTH WIN: Matt McGuren (centre, red and yellow) riding Peak Hill to a win at Graftton. He rode it to another win at Ballina yesterday.

FOURTH WIN: Matt McGuren (centre, red and yellow) riding Peak Hill to a win at Graftton. He rode it to another win at Ballina yesterday. Matthew Elkerton

PEAK Hill sailed home to a narrow but decisive win in the $22,000 TAB App Benchmark 66 Handicap (1905m) at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting yesterday.

The Lismore gelding, a four-year-old son of Rip Van Winkle, was driven to the line strongly by Matt McGuren to beat Prince Morpheus, while another Queenslander, Shuda Known Better, came in third.

He's now won four races since joining Daniel Bowen's Lismore stable, with more to come going on the latest success.

"He's done it all this prep,” McGuren said after the win.

"Dan's done a crack job with him.”

McGuren said Peak Hill would be much better on bigger tracks and strip even better when he came back from a spell.

Bowen has plenty of time for Peak Hill and took him to Sydney recently for a Highway Handicap, where he finished sixth.

He had also finished fourth in the recent Lismore Cup and may well figure more prominently in Cup races and Highway handicaps next time in.

"He was a tired horse when he came to me,” Bowen said.

"He's done well to win four races for us. That was a good gallop (yesterday). He'd tightened up a lot since Sydney and was more relaxed.”

He believes he is a "Cup horse”.

"He just keeps getting stronger and stronger,” he said.

Earlier, Toffee Drop continued a short and long term relationship for veteran jockey Cyril Small and Casino trainer Stephen Bennett.

The five-year-old daughter of Eavesdropper won the first race of the day, the Ballina Jockey Club AGM November 29 Fillies and Mares Benchmark 58 Handicap (1305m), when she raced away from her opponents to score a second career win.

Small and Bennett had also combined to win the Tabulam Cup with another mare, Traconi, on Saturday.

Traconi and Small had also won last year's Tabulam Cup for Bennett and returned to the once-a-year Cup meeting to make it back-to-back Cups.

Bennett, renowned as the Butcher on the Hill because of his butcher trade, also had a double at Tabulam with Miss Zinzin.

Toffee Drop was having her 20th start yesterday and notched her second win.

She had broken her maiden status at Grafton in August when she won over 1100m and had placed twice since, once over 1300m at Lismore on Cup day and then at Casino two starts back.