Rise and shine, Lismore! We're on TV this morning

POPULAR morning breakfast show Sunrise is doing live crosses to Lismore this morning.

The weather crew, including Sam "Mac" McMillan, is in town at Riverside Park.

Lismore Swans players at Riverside Park. Alison Paterson

And they've got some typical Lismore weather to welcome them to the city - it's very foggy out there!

The Lismore Lantern Parade crew, Lismore Swans and the car boot markets' Metre and a Half Maids are all up bright and early hoping to make a star appearance on TV.

Crews from the Lismore Lantern Parade would LOVE to be on telly. Alison Paterson

Mayor Isaac Smith also backed up after a late night council meeting to join the community groups at the park.

Weather presenter Sam Mac said he loved his job because it involved connecting with communities all over the country.

"Doing the weather is only about 15 per cent of my job," he said.

"I love that my job is full of surprises, you can look at a town like Lismore on the map and check the website and see what is says it has and then get here and there's another 20 things."

Maude Boat in full regalia for her TV appearance. Alison Paterson

He said he'd been passionate about learning all the elements which make up a town's community.

"We come and meet all the characters, charities, talented people doing interesting things, sporting clubs, artists, musicians, people who are fun to chat to," he said.

Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac with artist Bec Davies who is painting a portrait of Lismore mayor Isaac Smith. Alison Paterson

"I love that we try to celebrate people and places.

"Sometimes television cameras comes to a town because a bad thing has happened, but what I love is people are genuinely excited to see us, we are excited and love that people are really excited to share how their art, footy club or lantern parade is going."