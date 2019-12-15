Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accident happened near Shell Hatton Vale. (File picture)
The accident happened near Shell Hatton Vale. (File picture)
Crime

‘RIP Mum’: Hit-run victim identified

by Chris Clarke & Danielle O’Neal
15th Dec 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN killed in a hit-and-run in the Lockyer Valley overnight has been identified as Julie Thomsen.

The 36-year-old Gatton mother was with another person walking back to her broken-down car along the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, west of Brisbane, when she was struck and killed between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The accident happened about 200m east of the Shell service station. Police are appealing for witnesses.

On Facebook, Ms Thomsen's son Ethan posted a tribute to his mother.

"RIP Mum I love you soo much," it read.

Sarah Clarke also posted her own tribute, saying Ms Thomsen was the "best aunty".

"Rest in piece (sic) Aunty Julie," Ms Clarke wrote.

"Thank you for everything you are the best aunty.

"Fly high your life in heaven will be better then (sic) your life on earth. We love you."

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and police are appealing for anyone with information on the vehicle involved to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks hit and run lockyer valley tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police concerned over out-of-control behaviour

        premium_icon Police concerned over out-of-control behaviour

        News A Sen-Constable was taken to hospital after being violently bitten on the ear.

        Bypass workcomes to a halt for Christmas

        premium_icon Bypass workcomes to a halt for Christmas

        News THE bypass was due to be finished by Christmas, but work was delayed for a few...

        Learn about every plant on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Learn about every plant on the Northern Rivers

        News A BOOK being sold through the Lismore Botanic Gardens has been described as a...

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...