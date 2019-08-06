Menu
Nicholas William Ryan pleaded guilty to one charge of riot with demands by threats.
Rioting inmates 'cut themselves, flicked guards with blood'

Sherele Moody
6th Aug 2019 2:06 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON prisoner started a riot so guards would place him in solitary confinement.

Nicholas William Ryan faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to one charge of riot with demands by threats.

He armed himself with a broom, threatened guards and smashed a window during the riot at an Queensland correctional facility late last year.

He was joined by two other prisoners who allegedly cut themselves with razors and tried to flick the blood on corrections staff, the court was told.

"F*** off you dogs," the men yelled at the guards.

"Get the f*** out of here.

"I will f***ing smash you"

The three prisoners were eventually overcome by prison officers and Ryan got his wish to be moved into solitary.

It is not known what happened to Ryan's co-accused.

The 38-year-old artist was given an 18-month jail term, suspended immediately, when he came before Judge Julie Ryrie.

Judge Ryrie noted Ryan started the riot because he was being harassed by prisoners and thought he would be safer outside of the general population.

Ryan's criminal history includes violence, assaults on police as well as dishonesty.

"It is up to you now whether or not you will get involved in more offending," Judge Ryrie told him.

"If you commit another offence - I don't care what sort of offence it is - you will be going to prison." - NewsRegional

