$2.6 billion mine to enrich Far North

The ribbon will finally be cut on a $2.6 billion high-profile mining project near Weipa set to supply the region with jobs and the world with bauxite for decades to come.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan will attend the official commissioning of Rio Tinto's Amrun mine today.

Mr Canavan said the project would provide high-quality material for alumina refineries in Queensland and overseas markets.

Senator Matthew Canavan. Picture Gary Ramage

"We are already the world's biggest bauxite producer and alumina exporter and product from the Amrun site is expected to boost our bauxite export capacity by 10 million tonnes per year," he said.

"The higher-grade bauxite being mined at Amrun is becoming scarcer around the world, and at the same time, world consumption of alumina is forecast to escalate in coming years.

"These factors will underpin the future success of the operation, which is expected to have a 50-year life span."

The Amrun project completed its first shipment six weeks ahead of schedule in early December 2018.

Rio Tinto employs more than 1200 workers on the Cape.