RIDING HIGH: Lennox Head surfer Rino Lindsay competing in the Australian junior titles at Margaret River in Western Australia. Photo: Contributed
Sport

Rino leads the way at surf titles

Mitchell Craig
10th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A DEDICATED group of Far North Coast surfers competed in the Australian junior titles at Margaret River in Western Australia.

Lennox Head’s Rino Lindsay reached the quarter-finals and finished equal seventh in the under-16s boys’ division.

Nyxie Ryan also reached the quarter-finals of the under-18s girls’ division and was elected NSW captain for the event.

Byron Bay surfer Touma Cameron made it as far as the third round in the under-16s boys’ division, while Harry O’Brien (Lennox Head) competed in the under-14s boys’ division.

Meanwhile, junior surfers are congregating on the Sunshine Coast this week for the first Queensland leg of the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps series.

Divisions range from the under-8s mixed division, all the way through to the under-14s boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Sunshine Coast surfer Jahly Stokes won the Australian title at Margaret River in the under-14s girls’ division and is looking forward to the event this weekend.

“That was a tough finals day at the Aussie titles,” Stokes said.

“I had to surf the quarters, semis and the final all in one day, so it was a challenge trying to keep my energy levels up. I was stoked to take the win.

“Hopefully I can win this weekend’s event and get a spot at one of the (Surfing Australia’s High-Performance Centre) camps.

“The coaches are really good there, everybody has their eyes on that prize.”

