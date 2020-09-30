Menu
Business

Rinehart’s reno plans for palatial Brisbane mansion

by Sophie Foster
30th Sep 2020 6:38 PM

Australia's richest person Gina Rinehart has been given permission to make her palatial riverfront Queenslander even bigger than it already is.

The sprawling property sits on over 4,000sq m of riverfront land.
Plans filed with council show that the extension she has asked for on the property puts the billionaire almost in line with the wishlist of other families in the post-COVID era.

Ms Rinehart, who's worth over $14 billion, bought the sprawling riverfront estate for $18.5m all up, picking up the main spread for around $14m and adding on a neighbouring block as a privacy buffer later.

The historic home was built pre-1946.
She made an application for development approval on the property in August this year with a decision coming through early this month from Brisbane's principal urban planner.

Ms Rinehart was granted approval to extend the historic home in line with regulations.

The extension will see Ms Rinehart add a master suite complete with lounge room - almost a granny flat of sorts - to the property. The new bedroom itself will be housed within a proposed new rotunda.

The development approval was granted for work to be carried out between now and 2022.

