Riley set for Baseball World Cup

BIG BREAK: Far North Coast pitcher Riley Cooper was selected in the Australian Under-12 baseball team to play in Taiwan.

LISMORE pitcher Riley Cooper has been selected in the Australian under-12 team who will play in the Baseball World Cup in Taiwan.

The 11-year-old was picked off the back of his efforts playing for Far North Coast at the Australian Little League Championships in Lismore last month.

His father Justin paid tribute to the FNC team and coaches who qualified for the carnival for the last two years.

"It gave Far North Coast the chance to play against high calibre teams and the kids learnt a lot from their coaches,” Justin said.

"We only had 14 players while some of the other teams had around 500 kids to pick from.

"Riley is very passionate about the sport and to be able to represent your country at his age is massive.

"He's very excited, him and his older brother George live and breath baseball.”

Cooper will be used as a pitcher and in the field at shortstop, while he also has plenty of ability with the bat.

The World Cup will be the first at the US$130 million Asia Pacific Stadiums with crowds expected to reach as many as 13,000 at some games.

Teams include Cuba, Fiji, United States and South Korea with Australia currently ranked seventh in the world

Australian team general manager Glenn Williams said it had been a difficult task trimming the final roster.

"There are so many quality young players spread all the way across the country,” Williams said. "We rely heavily on advice from state associations and the respective Little League charters.

"We saw the players live in Lismore to make the final decisions.

"There was difficult decisions to make, this is probably the most difficult national team to select.

"The local organising committee do an amazing job with a heavy focus on making sure the kids have a great experience.

"It is something they will never forget and I am looking forward to seeing how they go at the event.”

The championships start on July 26 and run through to the gold medal game on August 4.