Right time for Cody to make Blues debut

PICK HIM: Cody Walker should be selected at five-eighth for NSW in the State of Origin series this year. DARREN PATEMAN

IT'S time South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker was selected for his NSW debut in the upcoming State of Origin series against Queensland.

And it's not just because Walker grew up playing juniors at the Casino Cougars and still has strong links to our region.

In fact, 12 months ago I would not have picked him.

Walker was a late bloomer and only made his NRL debut as a 26-year-old in 2016.

He has always been brilliant in attack but he needed to work on his defence and clean up other parts of his game before he could take the next step to the State of Origin arena.

He has done that and should partner Luke Keary in a new halves combination replacing out-of-form Panthers duo Nathan Cleary and James Maloney.

At 29 the time is right for coach Brad Fittler to bring Walker into the side before they miss the boat on him.

Fittler picked a new-look NSW side on form last season and it led to a rejuvenated Blues team going on to win the series 2-1.

Walker is at the peak of his powers and is hard to contain whenever he has the ball in his hands.

He scored two quick tries in a matter of minutes against Brisbane last week and is a big reason why Souths are on equal competition points with Keary's Roosters.

Keary was ready for Origin last year and there is no way they can deny him a place this time on current form.

Walker could also be selected on the bench if they choose to keep Maloney or Cleary but it could be a waste of his talents if he only comes on for limited minutes.

His nine tries in eight games has him on top of the NRL try-scoring list.

If he can stay on top of that list at the end of the season he would be the first halfback or five-eighth to top the scoring for a season since Bulldogs legend Terry Lamb did it in 1987.

Walker's form this season is too hard to ignore, pick him Freddy.

Mitch's Blues team for Origin

Fullback James Tedesco; wingers Josh Addo-Carr, Blake Ferguson; centres Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton; five-eighth Cody Walker; halfback Luke Keary; props David Klemmer, Paul Vaughan; hooker Damien Cook; second-rowers Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell; lock Jake Trbojevic. Bench Angus Crichton, Tariq Sims, Tyrone Peachey, Jordan McLean.