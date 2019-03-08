Update your Google Chrome now

GOOGLE is warning Chrome users to update their browsers immediately due to a security bug that could let hackers hijack your computer.

The tech firm was forced to make an announcement because hackers managed to uncover the bug before Google found it - which is a major cause for concern.

Google regularly fixes bugs that can exploit your computer software and reduce computer security.

But sometimes, these bugs are known as 'zero-day' - that's when cyber-crooks work out how to exploit the glitch before Google itself.

It means the firm had zero days to prepare to tackle the problem because they didn't know it could happen.

That's the case with this latest bug, which means hackers have had a headstart - and that's bad news for you.

Google Chrome users should update their browsers immediately, the company says.

Chrome users don't need to panic though as they can simply update their browser to protect themselves.

Detailed information about what will happen if users don't update their software has not yet been revealed.

Google said: "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed."

However, some tech experts are theorising that the security vulnerability could allow hackers to implant malware without any warnings or popups, read files and potentially even take over computers remotely.

Chrome security researcher Justin Schuh wrote on Twitter: "Also, seriously, update your Chrome installs... like right this minute."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.