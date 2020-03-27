Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emma and and Adam Atherton talk about school closure and their kids. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Emma and and Adam Atherton talk about school closure and their kids. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Right call, wrong time: Mum says state acted too late

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
27th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR MUM of five Emma Atherton, yesterday's announcement that all state schools would go pupil-free from next week could not have come soon enough.

The Brookwater resident, who owns Orion Family Physiotherapy with husband Adam, said her family had to be extra careful because both their health and livelihood were on the line.

Mrs Atherton made the decision three weeks ago to keep her kids - who attend a mixture of state and private schools - at home.

"Considering what has happened, the schools should have shut a month ago," she said.

"You have got to think about what is best for everyone and my husband spends a lot of time treating the elderly, so he needs to be 100 per cent healthy."

The State Government yesterday announced all state schools would go pupil-free from next Monday, allowing teachers time to prepare resources for remote and flexible learning to be delivered if the coronavirus restrictions continue to worsen.

Supervision will still be provided for the children of essential services workers and vulnerable children.

Schools will close as planned on Friday, April 3, for the Easter break, and reopen on Monday, April 20, unless health advice forces a change.

Private schools including Ipswich Grammar and Catholic schools like St Edmund's and St Mary's will follow a similar arrangement.

An Ipswich Grammar spokeswoman said the school would conduct full online lessons from next Monday-Wednesday, with children unable to be at home still allowed to go to the school and take part.

Thursday and Friday will be full pupil free days, however supervision will be provided for boys who cannot be at home.

The situation will be reassessed through the Easter holidays.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said Catholic schools had been planning for the possibility of implementing learning from home options and were ready to support students in a variety of learning environments in Term 2.

"The scale of the pandemic response is new territory for all schools," Dr Perry said.

"The way Catholic schools are responding is focused on providing students and families with the support they need to keep young people engaged with their learning and maintain their wellbeing."

All levels of education will maintain support for the children of people working in essential services, a move Mrs Atherton said she supported.

"We are extremely lucky in that I am able to work from home," she said.

More Stories

coronavirusipswich school closures
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers couple at sea for 20 days to be quarantined

        premium_icon Northern Rivers couple at sea for 20 days to be quarantined

        News A NORTHERN Rivers couple on a cruise ship which has been at sea for weeks are waiting to be told what will happen after the announcement Western Australians onboard...

        Ammo sales are 'mega' at Northern Rivers gun shop

        premium_icon Ammo sales are 'mega' at Northern Rivers gun shop

        News Like the rush on toilet paper, staff can’t explain sales increase

        • 27th Mar 2020 11:48 AM
        • 1 Uncle
        Anonymous woman’s show of kindness to Centrelink queue

        premium_icon Anonymous woman’s show of kindness to Centrelink queue

        Community The kind gesture of a Brunswick Heads woman will warm your heart

        Indecision causes grief for hairdresses

        premium_icon Indecision causes grief for hairdresses

        News THE government’s shifting position on hairdressers has meant an anxious wait for...

        • 27th Mar 2020 12:00 PM