Rig wrap up, ready for bigger and better truck show in 2018

2017 Rig of the Show winner Cody from O'Neill's Haulage with the winning truck.

BLINGED up big rigs from across Australia filled the streets of Casino and there were plenty of people to see them.

Just over 3,000 in fact, who came to check out the 150 trucks on August 5 at the 2017 North Coast Petroleum Casino Truck Show.

"Keeping the Casino Truck Show in the CBD has been a huge success and it was fantastic seeing so many people and truck companies coming to town," President of the Casino Beef Week Promotions Committee, Stuart George said.

Event organisers made sure to offer something fun for everyone at the 6th Casino Truck Show:

of course the trucks

live music by The Cath Simes Band

kids entertainers

face painters

food and market stalls

amusement rides for the little and big kids

free train to hop on and off for adults and kids

a race car simulator thanks to North Coast Petroleum Transport

surprise visit from Yogi from the TV Series 'Outback Truckers'

the big truck show raffle was also a huge success with great prizes won by the lucky winners.

Cody from O'Neill's Haulage won the 2017 Tiny Lollback Rig of the Show trophy and the $1,000 cash prize.

People see trucks on the highway every day but the Casino Truck Show event is a great opportunity to get right up close and personal with those big rigs and the industry that carries our nation.

A full list of all winners is available online at www.casinotruckshow.com.au.

Next Casino Truck Show date: August 4, 2018. Always on the first Saturday of August!