Man allegedly found with the weapons and drugs parked in town's CBD.
Crime

Rifle, slingshot and cannabis found in car

30th Apr 2018 9:50 AM

A 52-year-old man was charged after police found a rifle, slingshot and cannabis in his car in Nimbin CBD.

Police allege on Sunday afternoon police were making a patrol of the Nimbin CBD when they saw a parked vehicle that belonged to a 52-year-old Nimbin man.

Police saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and, acting on this and other information, police conducted a search of the vehicle. Police located a .177 calibre rifle wrapped in a cotton sheet, a slingshot and 70 grams of cannabis.

The 52-year-old was taken to Lismore police station where he was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, not keeping firearm safely, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and possessing a prohibited drug.

He will appear at Lismore Local Court in May. #LismoreCrime

