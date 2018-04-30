Rifle, slingshot and cannabis found in car

Man allegedly found with the weapons and drugs parked in town's CBD.

Man allegedly found with the weapons and drugs parked in town's CBD. Bill North

A 52-year-old man was charged after police found a rifle, slingshot and cannabis in his car in Nimbin CBD.

Police allege on Sunday afternoon police were making a patrol of the Nimbin CBD when they saw a parked vehicle that belonged to a 52-year-old Nimbin man.

Police saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and, acting on this and other information, police conducted a search of the vehicle. Police located a .177 calibre rifle wrapped in a cotton sheet, a slingshot and 70 grams of cannabis.

The 52-year-old was taken to Lismore police station where he was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, not keeping firearm safely, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and possessing a prohibited drug.

He will appear at Lismore Local Court in May. #LismoreCrime