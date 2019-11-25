Rifle found stashed under bed at licenced premises

RIFLE FOUND: Richmond Police District officers located a rifle under a bed when they executed a search warrant.

OFFICERS from Richmond Police District have found a weapon under a bed at a licensed premises last week.

Police from the Richmond PD Licensing Unit will allege that on Friday they executed a search warrant at a licensed premises in Casino.

Police located a rifle located under a bed.

As a result of this a 34-year-old Casino man has been issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for the offences of Possess Unauthorised Firearm and Not Keep Firearm Safely.

He will appear at Casino Local Court in January.