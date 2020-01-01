Riding 10,000km in one year ‘easier than you think’

HOT WHEELS: Richmond Rivers Riders mountain bike club president Chris 'Paddy' Irish is stoked to have achieved his 2019 goal to cycle more than 10,000km.

AFTER a crash put Chris Irish out of contention to take back-to-back wins in the annual Hammer Endurance Series, the mountain bike athlete decided to clock 10,000km instead.

So on Sunday, December 29, when his bike computer registered his goal, it was a cause for celebration.

The president of the Richmond River Riders mountain bike club said he chose to chase the distance after he realised his dream of being on the podium top two years running wasn't going to happen.

In the 2018 Hammer Endurance Series, Irish took out the series in the male general classification on 278 points, beating many younger riders.

"I was off the bike for three weeks after a crash in the first event in March and I knew I wouldn't be able to ride competitively this year," the 49-year-old said.

"Three weeks is a long time off the saddle, so I pulled out of the series and came up with this goal."

While he agreed 10,000km sounds massive, it was all about breaking it down into smaller rides.

"If you ride 25km a day you can ride 750km a month," he said.

"In January I'd ridden less than 900km, in February 620km, March 440km, so by then I'd hit over 1900km and thought I'd give it a bit of nudge."

Irish said some people were pretty shocked with his goal.

"One even told me he doesn't drive 10,000km a year," he said.

"If you want to get fitter and have goals then you need to make the time."

Irish said he hoped his 10,000km will encourage other people to make exercise more important than watching a screen.

"All it takes is time priority. If you break down your day and see you have an hour to watch TV or aimlessly scroll through social media, then you have time to ride," he said.

"Instead, put lights on your bike or get up a bit earlier in the morning, ride to the shops for milk with a backpack instead of getting in the car; 90 per cent of cars seem to have person in them and no reason why they can't ride."

Never one to sit still, Irish is now training for a four-day, six-stage event in Alice Springs next April.

He said the club welcomes all levels of riders including beginners.