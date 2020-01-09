'Ridiculous': Two BBL hat-tricks in one day

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Jake Weatherald of the Strikers bats during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers at Marvel Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Jake Weatherald of the Strikers bats during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers at Marvel Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

As the Australian ODI squad prepare to travel to India, Glenn Maxwell showed national selectors what they're missing by not selecting him.

Maxwell smacked 59 off 37 balls as the Melbourne Stars cruised to a comfortable victory over the Sydney Thunder at the MCG.

Earlier, the Adelaide Strikers lost to the Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval, with Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood striking three boundaries to achieve the unlikely victory.

Meanwhile, cult heroes Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf claimed hat-tricks during an eventful day, becoming the fourth and fifth cricketer in BBL history to do so.

The Stars and Sixers now sit in spots one and two respectively on the BBL 09 ladder.

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >