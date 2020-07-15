‘Ridiculous’ traffic caused by Byron Shire Council construction

Council said the project has been timed to coincide with what is typically the quietest time of the year in Byron Bay. Photo: Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Council said the project has been timed to coincide with what is typically the quietest time of the year in Byron Bay. Photo: Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

CONSTRUCTION of the Byron to Suffolk Cycleway is the reason for lengthy delays in traffic this week in Byron Bay, council has confirmed.

After looking like a ghost town during the lockdown, Byron Bay has seen an increase in traffic for the last four weeks, but residents have complained of wait of 30 to 45 minutes just to drive out of Suffolk Park.

Andrew Keene, a visitor from Queensland, was furious this morning at 10.30am after waiting 25 minutes in Clifford Street to turn into Broken Head Road.

“I have never seen Byron with traffic like a city, this is ridiculous!” he said.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), traffic was super slow from Suffolk all the way to the Industrial Estate!”

Byron Shire Council confirmed online the reason for the delay was work associated to the construction of the cycleway.

“Shoulder widening works have been underway for a few weeks, yesterday (Tuesday) we worked near the Golf Course and today work on the crossing at Ingenia Holiday park is underway,” council explained on social media.

“This is causing up to 15 minute delays heading South, and at this point in time longer delays heading north.”

Council confirmed the works will affect traffic for the rest of the week.

“We recommend avoiding travelling at peak times, or allowing additional time to make your way to your destination,” the post advised.

“Where possible take the M1 to make your way north and south.

“It is inconvenient and we acknowledge that, but it will be worth it when you get to use the brilliant new cycleway and shared pedestrian access on Bangalow Rd.

“This project has been timed to coincide with what is typically the quietest time of the year,” it added.

Mr Keene was not impressed with the information from council.

“Is School Holidays the quietest time of the year here? And in two weeks you would normally have Splendour on. Who can think 45 minutes to get out of Suffolk is acceptable?” he added.