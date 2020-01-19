Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Ridiculous’ flaw with new space uniform

by Alex Turner-Cohen
19th Jan 2020 7:36 PM

 

Social media users have noticed one simple flaw in the uniform design of the newly created US Space Force: it's got a camouflage pattern.

Pictures of the space uniform were released on Friday, and it's prompted a flurry of activity.

 

The Space Force, which is organised within the Department of the Air Force, were not over the moon about the public's response.

They explained in a tweet many hours later that it is using "current Army/Air Force uniforms" to save costs and said that its members "will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground."

But people didn't think that made the uniform any less hilarious. It's as if the uniform designers were living on another planet, according to social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The newly created Space Force has only one member so far, Jay Raymond, a general and commander of the newly created branch of the military. The image of the new uniform shows a four-star rank, indicating it would be his.

President Donald Trump championed the creation of the sixth branch of the military and Congress appropriated funds for the force in its most recent budget.

More Stories

Show More
donald trump editors picks military surplus trump administration us space force

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman falls from horse, flown to hospital for treatment

        premium_icon Woman falls from horse, flown to hospital for treatment

        News A ROSEBANK woman has been treated for injuries sustained during an incident involving a horse.

        Man hit by vehicle flown to hospital

        premium_icon Man hit by vehicle flown to hospital

        News WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist after the man was struck...

        What you need to know about highway changes this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about highway changes this week

        News Changed traffic conditions and night work for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, what...

        Farmers’ markets a fruit lover’s paradise

        premium_icon Farmers’ markets a fruit lover’s paradise

        News STALL now overflowing with tropical and sub-tropical fruits.