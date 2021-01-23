Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Roadside testing on the way to MardiGrass in 2019.
Roadside testing on the way to MardiGrass in 2019.
News

‘Ridiculous’: Event to protest saliva testing, cannabis laws

Rebecca Lollback
23rd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For almost three decades, the annual MardiGrass festival at Nimbin has been held as a protest over cannabis laws.

And this year will be no different.

The first meeting to start work on MardiGrass 2021 was held this week.

President of the organising body, Michael Balderstone, said they were planning the event “like there’s no corona (virus)”.

“But who knows what will be going on with COVID by the first weekend in May,” he said.

“It could be jabs all round or rampant corona, so obviously we have to wait and see.

“There will be a big focus on the ridiculous saliva testing by police of drivers searching for minute traces of THC.

“These driving laws show clearly just how serious the government is about not supporting medical cannabis.”

Former Lismore magistrate David Heilpern and solicitor Steve Bolt will be among those who will speak on the issue.

Another focus of this year’s event will be veterans with post traumatic stress disorder and the need for them to access medicinal cannabis.

“The suicide rate of ex-military people is shameful and we know cannabis could help many enormously,” Mr Balderstone said.

This year’s MardiGrass will be the 29th annual event, which was started as a protest to “end the war on cannabis”.

“Now they agree it’s good medicine for a wide range of issues, yet still we are not allowed to grow our own and they control the supply and we must access it via a doctor,” Mr Balderstone said.

“They say our outdoor organic home grown weed is not safe and they wonder why people don’t trust the government.”

Anyone who wants to help organise MardiGrass should visit www.nimbinmardigrass.com or phone the office on 6689 1842.

cannabis drug driving laws mardigrass nimbin saliva testing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        Premium Content No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        News Parts of the Northern Rivers could be impacted by a severe weather warning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

        From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        Premium Content From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        News From astronomy in Casino to cooking in Ballina, there’s plenty to do this...

        Big changes as beloved IGA prepares for reopening

        Premium Content Big changes as beloved IGA prepares for reopening

        News It’s been closed for 18 months, and locals are in for a surprise or two when...

        Motorbike rider seriously hurt in Bruxner Highway crash

        Premium Content Motorbike rider seriously hurt in Bruxner Highway crash

        News Six ambulances and the rescue helicopter were called to the scene