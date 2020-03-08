Menu
The annual World Naked Bike Ride will be held in Byron Bay this afternoon.
Riders to bare all for annual naked bike ride

Liana Turner
8th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

BARE-bottomed cyclists will take to the streets of Byron Bay for the annual World Naked Bike Ride this afternoon.

With a top temperature of 26C forecast for today, and a slim chance of showers, riders should be comfortable baring all for the event, which is a protest to improve bike safety on the region’s roads.

The event’s aimed at highlighting the vulnerability of cyclists, to protest against transport that’s powered by non-renewable energy and promote positive body image.

Riders will gather at Sandhills Reserve on Gilmore Crescent from 1.30pm.

There will be body-painting services available for those looking for a little coverage.

The ride will depart at 3pm.

While clothing is optional, helmets will be compulsory at the event.

Otherwise, organisers have urged participants to share the road and “bare as you dare”.

An afterparty will be held exclusively for participants at the bar at Aquarius Backpackers Resort (access through Middleton St), with $5 entry, from 4pm.
Minimum clothing of a sarong or beachwear is required at the party.

Participants must be on a bike, skates or other similar mode of transport.

The Nimbin leg of the annual event was held yesterday.

