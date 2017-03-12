31°
Riders 'nude up' for fun

Alina Rylko
| 12th Mar 2017 4:55 PM
PEDDLE POWER: The annual World Naked Bike Ride Byron Bay on Sunday was popular with spectators.
DESPITE being pushed out of Queensland by the cops and being egged at Nimbin on Saturday, the nude cyclists completing an annual nude bike ride were warmly welcomed by spectators on Sunday.

Organisers reported record numbers of participants in the local event which sees 'naturists' hop on their bikes, wheelchairs, skateboards and tricycles and peddle from Butler reserve, to the beach and back.

Spectators lined the streets an hour before the naked cyclists rode through Byron Bay, greatly anticipating the riders who spent time preparing in a 'body paint tent'.

The annual World Naked Bike Ride Byron Bay on Sunday was popular with spectators.
Local woman Christine Guinand and her Sydney visitor Sue Cobhan were impressed with what seemed like an impromptu street festival.

"I thought its amazing people don't feel so self-conscious,” Ms Guinand said.

"I guess when they all come together, I guess they feel safety in numbers.”

Italian nationals Alison Sessa and Selena Virzi of Lismore said they joined the bike ride for the first time this year because they wanted to meet new people and expected "all the hot guys in Byron Bay” to do it too.

"I like doing silly things, at first I wasn't sure if I was going to get naked, but then once you do it, it's so easy,” Ms Virzi said.

"We chose Byron because it's full of hot guys and we thought the whole town was going to do it.”

World Naked Bike Ride Byron Bay organiser Debra Conomy next year's Byron Bay event promises to be bigger and better.

The annual World Naked Bike Ride Byron Bay on Sunday was popular with spectators.
"It was a huge success and the crowds were amazing, just seeing everyone enjoy themselves was great.

"There was a huge response on Facebook to the poster that was advertising the event, with 160,000 seeing the poster, and over a thousand shares of that poster.”

Australian Naturist Federation hoped the popularity of event, which increased in numbers growing from 120 participants last year to 240 this year, convinced Byron Shire councillors to take on the annual Nudist Olympics.

The event, previously held on the Sunshine Coast and consisting of sports such as tug of war, has been pushed out of Queensland where public nudity is illegal.

The annual World Naked Bike Ride Byron Bay on Sunday was popular with spectators.
"The event today that people don't have any issues whatsoever of encountering naked people in public, (the event would be) on the beach, where people would ordinarily wear less clothing,” ADF president Greg Sorrow.

Tweed-Byron police were not required at today's bike ride. Previously local police have told The Northern Star, in NSW, public nudity is only illegal if it's accompanied with "offensive” behaviour.

Mr Sorrow confirmed 70 nude ADF riders were followed through Nimbin by a group men in a car who egged riders at the town's pedestrian crossing.

Lismore Northern Star
