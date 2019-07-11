Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE have been carrying out additional patrols in Lennox Head at night recently.
POLICE have been carrying out additional patrols in Lennox Head at night recently. TREVOR VEALE
Crime

Rider without helmet leads police to drug discovery

JASMINE BURKE
by
11th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LENNOX Head man caught the attention of police when they spotted him riding a pushbike with no light and not wearing a helmet.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said police will allege that at 10.30pm last night they saw the 21-year-old rider not following the law, which then led them to find him in possession of a drug.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group have been carrying out additional patrols in the Lennox Head area at night recently.

Snr Const said police asked him to stop so they could speak to him but he rode off.

"Police caught up with him and he became defensive and argumentative, stating, 'You're just working for the machine ain't you. F--kers just trying to get the little man'.

"Police had cause to search the man and located 20 grams of cannabis.”

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Possess Prohibited Drug' and will appear at Ballina Local Court next month.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Crash victim was 'cheeky, caring' with 'devilish spirit'

    premium_icon Crash victim was 'cheeky, caring' with 'devilish spirit'

    News BRETT Hayden Ritchie was on his way home after visiting his parents in the Lockyer Valley when he was killed in a tragic road accident.

    • 11th Jul 2019 12:15 PM
    Man loses more than $87,000 to fraudsters in online scam

    premium_icon Man loses more than $87,000 to fraudsters in online scam

    Crime There is no prospect of recovering the money

    If you deal drugs, start looking over your shoulder: Police

    premium_icon If you deal drugs, start looking over your shoulder: Police

    Crime Police celebrate another successful Dob in a Drug Dealer campaign

    What's bringing Byron punters to Lismore in droves

    premium_icon What's bringing Byron punters to Lismore in droves

    Community One of Australia's leading musicians chooses Lismore over Byron