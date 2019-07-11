Rider without helmet leads police to drug discovery

POLICE have been carrying out additional patrols in Lennox Head at night recently.

POLICE have been carrying out additional patrols in Lennox Head at night recently. TREVOR VEALE

A LENNOX Head man caught the attention of police when they spotted him riding a pushbike with no light and not wearing a helmet.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said police will allege that at 10.30pm last night they saw the 21-year-old rider not following the law, which then led them to find him in possession of a drug.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group have been carrying out additional patrols in the Lennox Head area at night recently.

Snr Const said police asked him to stop so they could speak to him but he rode off.

"Police caught up with him and he became defensive and argumentative, stating, 'You're just working for the machine ain't you. F--kers just trying to get the little man'.

"Police had cause to search the man and located 20 grams of cannabis.”

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Possess Prohibited Drug' and will appear at Ballina Local Court next month.