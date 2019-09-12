Menu
WALL-TO-WALL: Riders in the annual police Ride for Remembrance left Ballina for Tamworth this morning.
Ride to honour police officers who died in line of duty

Chyna Hayden
12th Sep 2019 1:00 PM
TWO mates, one conversation -- that is how the annual Wall-to-Wall Police Remembrance Ride began.

Now in its 10th year and with more than 2000 registered riders, the force behind the Wall-to-Wall and its mission, to remember and honour fallen police officers, is only growing stronger.

Serving and retired Queensland and NSW police officers and their friends and families met outside Ballina Police Station this morning, before making their way through Lismore and Casino on their way out to Tamworth.

There, they will meet with more colleagues and supporters as they make the journey down to Canberra for Saturday's ceremony at the National Police Memorial.

"Obviously it's a great cause, a lot of people coming together to pay tribute to police officers have passed in the execution of their duty, as well as a good way to support current members who are here,” Senior Sergeant Chad George from Tweed Byron Highway Patrol explained.

"It's a great show across the policing community and the broader community of the support the police have got.

"There's a group of local riders hooking on to this Queensland group heading south, and once we get closer to Sydney we'll meet up with a group of riders from western NSW for the ride into Sydney, ready for the ride (to Canberra) on Saturday morning.”

More information on the event can be found at www.walltowallride.com/

northern rivers community northern rivers police queensland police
