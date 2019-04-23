Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rick Thorburn faces trial for allegedly raping a girl aged under 12 while working at a daycare centre south of Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Rick Thorburn faces trial for allegedly raping a girl aged under 12 while working at a daycare centre south of Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Crime

Rick Thorburn’s request granted in child rape case

by Nicholas McElroy
23rd Apr 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND man Rick Thorburn will face a judge-only trial for his charge of raping a girl aged under 12.

Rick Thorburn. Picture: Liam Kidston
Rick Thorburn. Picture: Liam Kidston

Thorburn is accused of raping a girl aged under 12 while working at a daycare centre south of Brisbane.

Earlier this month Thorburn was also committed to the Beenleigh District Court on other charges which included attempting to rape another girl aged under 12, as well as nine indecent treatment charges allegedly relating to incidents between July 2015 to April 2016.

Prosecutors today had the case adjourned to May 7 to give them time to organise all offences into one indictment.

In a hearing in August last year Thorburn's lawyers argued he would not be able to get a fair trial with a jury for the daycare rape allegations, and so he should face a judge-only trial.

As reported by The Courier-Mail at the time, prosecutors submitted juries should be able to focus on the facts of the trial to form a verdict.

They conceded that moving the trial to the Brisbane District Court could "dilute" the pool of potentially compromised jurors.

The judge who heard the matter at the time reserved their decision but today Beenleigh court registry staff confirmed Thorburn had been granted a judge-only trial.

A trial date has not been set.

queensland crime rick thorburn

Top Stories

    Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    premium_icon Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    News THE man was found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

    Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    premium_icon Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    Crime Police have charged four men over a range of offences

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    Environment "I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together"

    Don't miss your chance to be crowned a queen

    premium_icon Don't miss your chance to be crowned a queen

    Community 'I wish I had entered'

    • 23rd Apr 2019 1:50 PM