Richmond Valley farmland still affordable
THE rural market showed a consistent moderate increase of 6.44 per cent across the local government area due to the affordability in this locality for primary production and rural residential land.
Typical rural land values:
- Old Tenterfield Rd, Clearfield (327.8 ha): $270,000, up 6.3 per cent
- Sextonville Rd, Dobies Bight (2.023 ha): $135,000, 7.1 per cent
- Mongogarie Rd, LeevilleRU173.43 ha$394,000$420,000, 6.6 per cent
- Whites Rd, New Italy (39.69 ha): $185,000, up 8.8 per cent
- Perkins Bridge Rd, Tatham (11.86 ha): $65,000, up 7.4 per cent
- Coraki Ellangowan Rd, West Coraki (11.12 ha): $155,000, up 5.4 per cent
- Sharpe Rd, Woodburn (1 ha): $150,000, 5.6 per cent.