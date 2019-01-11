Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond Valley has a lot to offer.
Richmond Valley has a lot to offer. pelooyen
Property

Richmond Valley farmland still affordable

11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE rural market showed a consistent moderate increase of 6.44 per cent across the local government area due to the affordability in this locality for primary production and rural residential land.

 

Typical rural land values:

  • Old Tenterfield Rd, Clearfield (327.8 ha): $270,000, up 6.3 per cent
  • Sextonville Rd, Dobies Bight (2.023 ha): $135,000, 7.1 per cent
  • Mongogarie Rd, LeevilleRU173.43 ha$394,000$420,000, 6.6 per cent
  • Whites Rd, New Italy (39.69 ha): $185,000, up 8.8 per cent
  • Perkins Bridge Rd, Tatham (11.86 ha): $65,000, up 7.4 per cent
  • Coraki Ellangowan Rd, West Coraki (11.12 ha): $155,000, up 5.4 per cent
  • Sharpe Rd, Woodburn (1 ha): $150,000, 5.6 per cent.

More Stories

Show More
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    premium_icon $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    News PATIENTS and experts say more "targeted" funding is needed.

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    premium_icon 'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    Environment A community group has called for a broader scope to industry review

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    premium_icon New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    News Valuer general has released new land values for LGAs

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    How much is that tourist worth?

    premium_icon How much is that tourist worth?

    Travel The latest stats reveal visitor habits

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners