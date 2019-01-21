Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

SPRINKLERS and fixed hoses will be banned when level two water restrictions come into effect in Casino later this week.

Richmond Valley Council has advised that residents in Casino and surrounds who receive a town water supply will be subject to level two water restrictions from Friday.

"Level two water restrictions are triggered when the flow in the Richmond River has dropped significantly such that water has stopped flowing over the main portion of Jabour Weir, at Casino," the council advised in a statement.

"With 99 percent of the state in drought and no significant predicted rainfall, the council is implementing level two restrictions in an attempt to preserve our precious water resource."

A summary of level two water restrictions are:

Sprinklers and fixed hoses, such as soaker hoses, are totally banned

Hand-held hoses allowed for two hours per day and micro-sprays for 15 minutes a day outside the hours of 8am and 4pm on alternate days

Households with an even street number can water on even numbered calendar days

Households with an odd street number can water on odd numbered calendar days.

Exemptions for sprinkler use (up to two hours a day) is allowed for essential businesses, such as nurseries, or where business hours dictate water use like schools, public gardens, sportsgrounds.

There are no water usage restrictions on local businesses NCMC, Norco, Holcim and others who require water as part of their essential business activities.

There are no restrictions on stock watering.

Rous County Council supplies the Mid Richmond towns of Coraki, Woodburn, Evans Head, Broadwater and Riley's Hill, and has advised via its website that level one water restrictions will be introduced when the water level in Rocky Creek Dam falls below 60 percent. It currently sits at 88 percent.